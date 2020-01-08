Crews work to repair SFA softball field after vandalism

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Crews at SFA have a lot of work to do after vandals damaged the school softball field.
“Leveling is really hard right now and that's the focus. Right now, we have our maintenance staff out here trying to roll it, put some sand out and get it level," Head Coach, Nicole Dickson says.
Those crews do not have a lot of time to get the repairs done.
Dickson said they had an issue getting sand trucks out this morning and that they are trying to get some resources in as soon as possible.
The grass may not look beautiful, but a stable solid surface for the team to compete on is important.
“We currently have our softball staff out and our grounds crew from SFA. They're working on the sprinkler system, right now. We're thinking there may be some damage to the sprinkler system."
It has been an extensive clean-up process so far, but player safety is their number one concern.
“A lot of outside people have touched base and even teams with in the conference. You know, everybody hurts. This is something we all just do not understand.”
According to Dickson, they have upcoming camps and practices, which will be hosted on the turf field at the football complex.
“Our kids’ come back next weekend, then we’re on the field next for practice Monday,” Dickson says. “So, we want to make sure we have a safe environment for our kids to compete and train."
This is a teaching moment for the team, and they are determined to stay positive.
“We have to have the right mindset moving forward. We're not going to let something stop us, stop our motivation or set up back. We're going to let the right way and show our kids that this may be a minor setback, but it's not going to hold us back from everything we want to accomplish this year."
On top of the softball field damage, the university is also looking at possible damage done to the fence at the baseball field. Nacogdoches police are investigating.
