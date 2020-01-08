Car crashes into Social Security Administration building in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Social Security Administration will be closed for the rest of the day on Wednesday and will reopen Thursday, according to the Longview Fire Department.
First responders are at the Social Security office where a car crashed into the building.
Longview police and fire responded to a call about a car into a building shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver of the car accelerated from the handicap parking spot and crashed through the first set of glass doors, according to the Longview Fire Department. Officials say the car did not crash through the second set of doors.
A woman standing on the sidewalk was hit, according to the fire department. She and the driver were taken to the hospital.
There’s no word on their condition at this time. This is a developing story. Check KLTV.com and East Texas Now for updates.
