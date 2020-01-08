Animal shelter in Jacksonville kicks off ‘Roaring 20s’ with free dog adoptions

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The city of Jacksonville’s Animal Shelter and Animal Control is kicking off 2020 by offering potential pet owners the chance to adopt their forever friend for free.
The shelter is offering free dog adoptions during its “Roaring 20s” adoption event running Monday, Jan. 6, through Friday, Jan. 17.
“It covers the normally $40 adoption fee; that’s being totally waived during this promotion,” said Capt. Jason Price of the Jacksonville Police Department.
Price said, unfortunately, the police department is not a rescue shelter, and adoptions are not the department’s responsibility. However, he added it always makes officers feel great when they can find a home for animals with responsible homeowners.
“We’ve had great success so far. We’ve had 7 animals adopted into homes through the promotion so far,” Price explained.
“When we put these animals into responsible pet ownership homes, that’s a great outcome.”
Price urges anyone who adopts to spay, neuter, and to innoculate their new pets.
The animal facility is located at 208 Tena St. Hours of operations are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
If you’d like to see what dogs are still up for adoption, you can visit the Animal Shelter and Animal Control’s website for more information.