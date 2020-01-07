From weekend cameraman to VP of large TV corporation, Streit’s East Texas roots run deep

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - When Brad Streit left his home in Taylor, Texas for college at Stephen F. Austin State University, he had dreams of making it in Hollywood as a cinematographer. Streit recalls, “In college I was told time and again the importance of getting experience. And working at a television station was the best way to get a lot of it fast”. He got the next opening at the local TV station, KTRE, and started working as a weekend cameraman. With that first job, Streit learned that career success meant sacrifice, “giving up fraternity activities and a hot, understanding girlfriend who became my wife”. Now, after more than forty years in the TV broadcast business, Streit is retiring from his position as Senior Vice President from Gray Television, the nation’s third largest owner of local TV stations.