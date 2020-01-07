WEBXTRA: Man traveling from ‘pier to pier’ in support of veterans makes it to East Texas

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - John Ring, specialist for the Georgia Army National Guard, 48th Infantry Brigade, is walking almost 2,500 miles - from the Tybee Island Pier in Georgia to the Santa Monica Pier in California.
"If 2,462 miles does anything- if it can save one veteran’s life, with them being inspired by me and Jimmy being out here and walking across the country, then the walk is worth it," said Ring as he made his way in Gladewater, Texas on Tuesday afternoon.
He is joined by Jimmy Mathews, a retired Sergeant Master, and they are a little over 800 miles into their journey.
They are walking for the non-profit, Buddy Watch, Inc., an organization that raises money to build tiny homes for homeless veterans in Georgia. But, Ring says, he is also walking to raise awareness for other issues veterans face, like suicide, PTSD, TBI and MST.
"It’s something that I’ve always want to do," Ring says, "to walk across the country and to reach out to veterans that are dealing with difficult times. There’s no better way to make it one on one and personal."
Ring and Mathews are hoping to reach Santa Monica on May 8th.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.