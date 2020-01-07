Teen reported missing from Franklin County found safe

Teen reported missing from Franklin County found safe
(Source: Winnsboro Police Dept.)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 7, 2020 at 2:23 PM CST - Updated January 7 at 2:23 PM

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who was reported missing from Franklin County has been found safe.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year old Bianca Mooney was found Monday night in Big Sandy.

She was reported as a runaway after she went missing from her home around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said a man was taken into custody in connection to the case. The man is in the Upshur County jail charged with harboring a runaway child.

PREVIOUS: Officials searching for missing teen from Franklin County

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.