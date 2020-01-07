Teen reported missing from Franklin County found safe

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who was reported missing from Franklin County has been found safe.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year old Bianca Mooney was found Monday night in Big Sandy.
She was reported as a runaway after she went missing from her home around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sheriff’s office said a man was taken into custody in connection to the case. The man is in the Upshur County jail charged with harboring a runaway child.
