Suspect in November shooting arrested by Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Police Department said a suspect in a shooting that took place in November has been arrested.
According to a Facebook post from the department, J’Modrick Taylor, 23, was arrested on Dec. 20 in connection to the shooting that took place on Nov. 25.
The Facebook post said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of San Saba Street. One person was struck in the neck during the shooting.
The post said this is still an active investigation and anyone with more information regarding the shooting may contact the Jacksonville Police Criminal Investigations Division at 903-586-2548
