Smith County moves forward with new citizen alert system

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Smith County is moving forward with a new way to alert citizens during an emergency.
The new system is called Rave Mobile Safety and replaces the previous system, CodeRED. County officials said they’re impressed with the new system and think it will work better than the previous one.
“This could be used in anything from an active weather event to an evacuation due to a chemical spill,” Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said. “It could even be used in an active shooter event. It’s vital to us in getting information to our citizens.”
Most East Texas counties made the system switch on January 1, 2020. Rave is being funded by a grant from the East Texas Council of Governments.
County officials plan on releasing information to the public about how to sign up for alerts in the near future.
