Police: Family received suspicious text messages before woman’s body was found in trunk of car

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Police say family members of Leslie Gamino received suspicious text messages from her phone in the days before her body was discovered.
According to Tyler Police, the 42-year-old was found dead inside of a car trunk at a motel in Tyler on Saturday morning. Her boyfriend, Johnny Osburn is in jail charged with first-degree murder. Police say they first got involved after being contacted by Gamino’s family on Thursday, Jan. 2.
“We were contacted by family members of the deceased who said that they were receiving text messages on their phones that were supposedly from their mother," Officer Don Martin said.
Martin said when family members tried to call her, there was no answer. They hadn’t spoken to Gamino since Jan. 1., according to Martin.
“They (the messages) weren’t making sense. they were almost to the point of trying to make them go off track as to where she was or what she was doing," Martin said.
At that point, police officers went to an apartment in Tyler where Gamino and her boyfriend, Johnny Osburn, reportedly lived. No one answered the door, but Gamino’s vehicle was seen in the parking lot.
After the apartment visit, police were notified of some transactions using Gamino’s credit card.
"That gave us some information as to where to possibly be looking,' Martin said.
While searching the area on Saturday morning, police located Gamino’s vehicle outside of the Townhouse Motel on E. Gentry in Tyler. They discovered her boyfriend, the suspect, inside one of the rooms.
“He wasn’t exactly being cooperative,” Martin said. “They checked in the vehicle and when they opened the trunk, they found the body.”
According to Martin, Gamino had been stabbed multiple times and is believed to have been dead for a couple of days.
In a post online, Gamino’s daughter described her as a “kind-hearted mother who didn’t deserve what happened to her.”
The suspect, Osburn, reportedly had a lengthy criminal history and was on parole in Tarrant County. Tyler police had responded to the couple’s apartment for domestic violence calls, according to Martin.
