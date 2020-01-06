East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Enjoy the next few days as sunshine and fairly mild/dry afternoons are likely. As we head into Thursday, a warm front moves into East Texas and should bring rain and a few thundershowers to the area. Beyond that... A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday PM through Saturday AM. As we head into the end of this work-week, we are looking for a severe weather set-up that most forecast models appear to be in agreement with. The Storm Prediction Center has ALREADY indicated a 30% chance for Significant Severe Weather to occur in East Texas beginning on Friday and continuing through early Saturday morning. There is likely to be significant moisture/instability here in East Texas as a cold front moves through during the latter part of the day. All severe weather threats will be in play during this time period. At this time, we are indicating a Medium Risk for all 4. Isolated Tornadoes, Strong/Damaging Thunderstorm Winds, Large Hail and Flash Flooding. As we get closer to the event, we will edit the risks as we see the storm system get closer to our area. This would be a great time to go over your severe weather plan with the family/friends. Make sure you have all batteries charged and ready to go. Make sure you know where your Tornado Safe Spot is in your home...Small, Windowless, Interior room. Place as many walls between you and the outside. For those that live in mobile homes, make sure you have plans to get to a sturdy shelter if it is necessary. Please understand, we are not trying to scare anyone with this information. We are just letting you know as far in advance of a severe weather potential here in our area. We will update this often. Letting you know what we know. Please stay tuned.