New York Yankees send flowers in honor of fallen Panola County deputy

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake posted pictures of a beautiful flower arrangement the New York Yankees organization sent in honor of fallen Deputy Chris Dickerson on the PCSO Facebook page Tuesday.
“Thank you to the New York Yankees of the MLB for the beautiful flowers they sent to our office today to be placed at our Peace Officer Memorial Monument,” Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake said in the Facebook post. “The love from around the world has shined on this community over the past week. We are blessed!”
The New York Yankees included a card with the flower arrangement.
The card reads, “With Deepest Sympathy - Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Dickerson family and PCSO, The New York Yankees.
Dickerson, an 8-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on FM 10 on Dec. 31. The incident occurred near Carthage.
The suspect, who was later identified as Gregory Newson, fled to Louisiana and was arrested by Shreveport police officers after he crashed his vehicle. Newson was charged with capital murder of a police officer.
Law enforcement officers from all over Texas and the United States attended Dickerson’s funeral at the Carthage Civic Center on Saturday. Contingents of officers came from as far away as Chicago and New York.
A long line stretched in front of the Carthage Civic Center, and a giant American flag held aloft by fire trucks honored Chris Dickerson. during the funeral.
During the funeral service, Lake choked back emotion as he retired Dickerson’s badge number, 319.
