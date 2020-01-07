New courthouse, road improvements among top goals for Smith Co. in 2020

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Smith Co. Commissioners Court held their first meeting of the new year on Tuesday morning.
According to County Judge Nathaniel Moran, road improvements and planning for a new courthouse are among the top goals for the county in 2020.
“We’re still focused on buildings roads, because we know if we build under-budget and on-time, with good quality, we will build trust with our community," Judge Moran said. "That’s our number one priority going forward. We want to also make sure we’re building for the future and planning for long-term logistic needs for our courthouse. And bring a plan before the public to hear how they want to proceed long-term.”
Judge Moran said in the new decade, we can expect Smith County to transform from a rural county into an urban county.
