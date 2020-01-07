EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A chilly start with temperatures dropping into the 30s this morning, but another nice day is ahead. Lots of sunshine through the afternoon with light and variable winds. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s today. More sunshine and a little more of a south breeze tomorrow. Temperatures will start out in the 30s again tomorrow morning and warm into the mid to upper 60s tomorrow afternoon. Clouds increase overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning with a chance for light rain and drizzle off and on through much of the day Thursday. Temperatures will still be warmer Thursday afternoon. Despite the clouds and rain, high temperatures will reach the mid 70s with breezy south winds. Friday, during the day, a few showers and thundershowers could be possible, but the main threat for any strong storms will come Friday evening and into the overnight hours through Saturday morning. Late Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with the threat for severe storms across all of East Texas ahead of a cold front that moves through Saturday morning. Rain should end early Saturday with some clearing by late Saturday afternoon and cooler temperatures headed into the weekend.