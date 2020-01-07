Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FATAL SHOOTING-WALMART
Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at a Louisiana Walmart
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say one person has been fatally shot and another wounded at a Walmart store in New Orleans. New Orleans Police said a man was detained for questioning after the shooting Monday evening in the city's Gentilly district. A police statement said a city police officer who was working a secondary employment security detail at the store had taken the man in custody. Authorities say a male victim was found elsewhere in a store aisle with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say a female victim had a gushot wound to the foot and was in stable condition. The names of those involved weren't immediately released.
COASTAL PROTECTION-HIGH SCHOOL
New high school puts focus on environment, climate change
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new high school in New Orleans is preparing students for careers in coastal protection and restoration. It is anticipating a future with ongoing climate change and sea level rise. New Harmony High School opened in 2018 and currently serves about 100 south Louisiana students. Students take traditional classes such as math, literature and history. Then they also take science classes that tackle environmental issues. And once a week they spend a day off campus interning with environmentally conscious businesses and organizations in the community. School official Anthony Burrell says the goal is to let students know the impact people have on the environment.
LOUISIANA HEALTH SECRETARY
Louisiana health chief leaving as Edwards starts new term
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' health secretary is leaving the administration as the governor begins his second term in office. Dr. Rebekah Gee launched the Democratic governor's Medicaid expansion program but faced repeated criticism from Republicans about her management of it during her four-year tenure. The governor's office announced Monday that Gee is resigning from the position effective Jan. 31. Gee's successor wasn't immediately named. Edwards praised Gee's tenure, particularly her roll-out of his Medicaid expansion program. But that expansion and the health department's management of its multibillion-dollar budget rankled Republicans. GOP lawmakers questioned whether Gee did enough to respond to audits that found waste and misspending.
POLICE CHIEF LEAVE
Louisiana city police chief abruptly placed on leave
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — The police chief of a Louisiana city has been abruptly placed on administrative leave for reasons that haven't been made public. Police Chief Jerrod King was placed on leave late Friday, news outlets report. City spokesman Jim Smilie declined to answer queries about King, saying it was a personnel matter. On Dec. 31, King posted a long statement on his Facebook page praising police officers' dedication and detailing the department's struggles with issues such as staffing and budgeting in 2019. It ended with well wishes for 2020. The city's mayor has since announced the assistant police chief will act as interim chief.
RADIO STATIONS SOLD
2 radio stations in Mississippi are being sold
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Two radio stations that broadcast in southwest Mississippi and central Louisiana are being sold. The buyer will become the first African American owner of the stations. Diana Nutter of Natchez is one of the current owners of WMIS-AM and WTYJ-FM. Gregory Adams is buying the stations that are based in Natchez. He is a military veteran and has owned the Wilk-Amite Record newspaper since 2014. The buyout awaits approval of the Federal Communications Commission. It's a 90-day process with a little more than 40 days left.
FISH FARMS-LAWSUIT
Future of fish farming in federal waters at issue in court
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court is deciding whether a government agency has the authority to permit fish farming in federal waters. A federal judge in New Orleans has already said the National Marine Fisheries Service lacks the authority to draw up regulations for offshore fish farms. An attorney for commercial and recreational fishing interests, food safety advocates and conservationists agreed in arguments Monday. He said Congress must first address the complicated issues involved. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard the case and is expected to rule later this year.
EXTORTION EXPLOSION
City: Explosion near Louisiana business was extortion effort
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — City officials say a minor explosion outside a former Louisiana bar was an attempt to extort money from a nearby business. News outlets quote the officials as saying no one was injured when the improvised explosive device blew up in a trash can outside the bar on Thursday. They say the explosion appears to have been an isolated incident. Officials have declined to release further information, citing an ongoing investigation.
DEATH-GUNSHOT WOUND
Gunshot wound found on body of man police said overdosed
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who detectives said died of an accidental drug overdose may have been fatally shot. News outlets report 26-year-old Joah Ross was found dead in a Baton Rouge home on New Year's Day. Authorities initially declared the death an overdose. Investigators found drugs in the room where Ross died. The Advocate reports funeral workers later discovered a gunshot wound. A coroner's office was expected to perform an autopsy. Family members of the man say detectives returned to the home to collect evidence but things had been cleaned since the death. Police haven't announced any suspects or a possible motive.