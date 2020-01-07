Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-LITTLE-ROCK-POLICE-SHOOTING
Little Rock asks judge to stay order to reinstate officer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has been asked to stay his ruling ordering the reinstatement of a white police officer who was fired after fatally shooting a black motorist. The city of Little Rock on Friday asked a Pulaski County Judge to stay his order reinstating Officer Charles Starks, who was fired after the killing of Bradley Blackshire. The city has said it will appeal the ruling to the state Court of Appeals. Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February. Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time.
Arkansas announces closure of hog farm near Buffalo River
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials say a hog farm near the Buffalo River has been closed months after striking a deal with the facility's owners. The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced Monday that the terms of the agreement with the owners of C&H Hog Farms Inc. have been completed. The state has transferred $6.2 million to the shuttered hog farm's owners and has received a conservation easement for the property. The state will be responsible for the closure of the waste ponds at the property. Gov. Asa Hutchinson in June announced the deal to close the hog farm.
Former Arkansas sheriff dies after Oklahoma vehicle crash
SPAVINAW, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a former Arkansas sheriff has died following a single-vehicle crash in northeastern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 49-year-old Kelley Cradduck of Rogers, Arkansas, was found dead Sunday afternoon after the wreck on State Highway 82 in rural Mayes County. According to a preliminary report, Cradduck's pickup truck crashed into a sign and several small trees before flipping over several times. Cradduck had served as Benton County sheriff from 2013 to 2016, when he resigned. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Western Arkansas charitable organization says funds stolen
FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — The director of the Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council in Fort Smith says up to $200,000 may have been stolen from the organization that provides financial assistance, housing and food to the needy. The Times Record reports that Marc Baker said improper invoices had been submitted for vendors that had already been paid. Fort Smith police spokesman Aric Mitchell said an investigation into Baker's allegation will likely begin Monday.
Paroled convicted killer arrested for Arkansas slaying
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A man on parole for killing a man in Louisiana has been arrested on a murder warrant in northwest Arkansas. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports 39-year-old Anthony Ballot of Rogers was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26 stabbing death of 25-year-old Keundra Allen of Little Rock outside the Bentonville apartment of Allen's girlfriend, who is Ballett's ex-girlfriend. Louisiana prison spokesman Ken Pastorick says Ballett was paroled in 2013 after serving 19 years of a 35 year prison sentence for manslaughter in Madison Parish, Louisiana.
Arkansas man arrested in three slayings since New Year's Eve
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested on murder warrants in three fatal stabbings in Pine Bluff since New Year's Eve, including that of his mother. Pine Bluff police say Michael Alan Moore was arrested for the Dec. 31 stabbing death of 33-year-old Sidney Hayes outside a restaurant and the Friday stabbing deaths of his mother, 53-year-old Lisa Allen Moore and a man whose name has not been released at a home on the city's west side. Moore remains jailed and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.