Kilgore PD asking for public’s help in identifying 5 suspects in theft at Walmart

KILGORE Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying five suspects in a theft incident that occurred at the town’s Walmart.
According to a post on the Kilgore Police Department Facebook, the suspects committed a similar theft at a Walmart in Tyler.
The post stated that Suspect 1 is wearing plaid pajama pants and a Tommy Hilfiger hoodie, and Suspect 2 is wearing a white and black jacket in the photos. The third suspect is wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, and a beanie, and the fourth suspect is wearing a red jacket with white stripes and blue jeans. Suspect 5 is wearing a black Puma shirt under a black hoodie.
The group of people got into a white Infiniti SUV with an out-of-state license plate.
“If you have information, please contact Detective Trevor Gesik at (903) 218 6906 or by email at trevor.gesik@cityofkilgore.com,” the Facebook post stated. “You may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at (903) 236 STOP or you can text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. Refer to KPD Incident #1912-1151.
