Firefighters to use damaged historic building in downtown Longview as training tool

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters in Longview hope they can learn from the fire that destroyed a series of businesses in the downtown area early Sunday morning.
A fire broke out in the common attic of a shared business building in the 100 block of South Center Street around 3 a.m. Sunday. Longview’s fire marshal said by the time fire crews arrived, the building was nearly engulfed in flames.
While crews could do little to save the building, Fire Marshal Kevin May said he hoped to use what remained of the building as a tool for his team to learn by, especially considering how old the building was.
“This building is well over 100 years old. It’s been remodeled, it’s been added on to," said May. "There’s a lot of the old-school type construction during this -- pre-code.
“These types of buildings are a good tool for us to use to learn, and hopefully never have to fight another downtown Longview building fire. But if we do, hopefully, we’ll be more prepared for it.”
May said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Investigators believe the fire started in a shared attic space, likely above the Pig Trail Inn.
May said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.