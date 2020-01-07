Chocolate granola recalled for mislabeling error

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A brand of chocolate granola is being recalled because of a mislabeling error, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Purely Elizabeth is voluntarily recalling its Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic granola because the label did not say the product has walnuts in it.
At some point during production, pouches of Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola were used to package Maple Walnut Probiotic Granola. All mislabeled pouches of granola were packed into master cases labeled as 8oz Maple Walnut Probiotic Granola.
Impacted are 166 cases that include the following lot codes, which can be found on the back of the packaging:
Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola UPC 855140002687
Lot Code: OH29519 Best by 10/21/20
The FDA said retailers nationally have been notified. Customers are asked to check the bag and get rid of the product if you have it.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.