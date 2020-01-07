2-car crash crushes wall of Gladewater gas station

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash in Gladewater. One of the vehicles ended up going into a building. (Source: Gladewater Fire Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 7, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST - Updated January 7 at 5:15 PM

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash in Gladewater sent one person to the hospital and ended up causing damage to the wall of a building.

According to the Gladewater Fire Department, the 2-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. Broadway and Lee Street.

One of the vehicles ended up going into a building. The fire department said the building used to be a gas station, but has since been closed.

The fire department said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

