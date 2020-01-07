Affidavit states Tyler murder suspect said ‘I know I killed my old lady’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Documents released on Tuesday indicate a Tyler man accused in the murder of a woman admitted in passing to killing someone at the same time as he was complaining about how law enforcement was treating him.
The body of Leslie Gamino was found in the trunk of a Volkswagen Jetta at the Town House Motel off East Gentry Pkwy. Johnny Osburn was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to her death.
Information obtained from an arrest affidavit for Osburn obtained by KLTV Tuesday reveals comments he made to investigators.
According to the affidavit, Osburn was asked if Leslie Gamino was in the trunk of the vehicle found at the motel and he responded she was. When asked what happened to her, Osburn responded it was all just a blur and was vague in his answers. The affidavit said Osburn ultimately indicated that he did not want to talk anymore.
On Jan. 4, two officers took Osburn to the restroom at his request. One of the officers reported that Osburn made comments that were not in response to questions directed by law enforcement. The affidavit states the officer said Osburn told them he had been to prison three times and had never been treated the way he was being treated. He said this because he was in leg irons, handcuffs, and a jumper.
At this time, the affidavit states he said, “I know killed my old lady, but you guys don’t have to treat me like this.” The affidavit said he also stated again while inside the bathroom, “I know I killed my wife, but you guys are doing me wrong.”
The affidavit said after speaking to family members, officers confirmed Osburn and Gamino had a relationship. They also learned Osburn had moved in with Gamino after his release from prison for prior offenses.
