Work to resume on removal of collapsed Tyler bridge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Contractors will resume work this week to remove a Tyler bridge that collapsed last Spring.
Heavy rain caused the bridge on Victory Drive to collapse in early 2019.
The south of the road has since been blocked-off to traffic.
Construction on the project is expected to be completed around the end of the week, weather-permitting.
The City of Tyler says it decided to remove the bridge and permanently close off the south end of Victory Drive due to repair costs outweighing the cost of removal.
