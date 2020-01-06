WEBXTRA: Keep Longview Beautiful putting on sanitation truck art contest for kids

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Keep Longview Beautiful is putting on a contest for kids in the city of Longview.
The contest is to create artwork to be displayed on four new sanitation trucks. The contest is open to all kids K-12 in the city of Longview.
Kids will be able to create art and submit their designs for the theme of ‘A Less Littered Longview.’
The winner’s piece of art will be blown up to a 4 foot by 10 foot design to be displayed on the side of the sanitation trucks.
The contest starts on Monday, Jan 6 and illustrations are due by Mar. 6. Judging will take place Apr. 1 and 2 and the unveiling celebration will take place in May.
For more information, visit the Keep Longview Beautiful Facebook page or email klb@longviewtexas.gov.
