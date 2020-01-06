WEBXTRA: Fire pole to be removed from old Fire Station 3 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Longview said the Longview Fire Department will remove a brass fire pole from the old Fire Station 3.
According to the city, the removal will happen at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13. at the fire station located at 610 Mobberly Ave.
The pole will be showcased at the Longview Fire Department Training Facility until it is included in the construction of a new, two-story Station 7 at 2811 Gilmer Road, approved by voters as part of the 2018 bond election.
The city said old Fire Station 3 was originally built in 1936 following a bond election in 1935. Fire Station 1 in downtown Longview currently maintains three working fire pole.
KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about the history of the old fire station as well as the plans to recycle the pole inside.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.