Tyler police identify woman found dead in car trunk

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 42-year-old woman whose body was found in a car trunk on Saturday was stabbed to death, according to the Tyler Police Department.
In an update released Monday morning, the woman was identified as Leslie Michelle Gamino, of Tyler.
The suspect in the case, Johnny Bradley Osburn, 39, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. The bond amount has been set at $1 million for the charge.
According to a previous press release, a Tyler police sergeant located a Volskwagen Jetta belonging to Gamino in the parking lot of the Townhouse Motel, which is located at 2420 Gentry, at about 12:54 p.m. on Saturday.
A family member reported Gamino missing on Friday, the press release stated.
Gamino’s body was found in the trunk of the car, and an autopsy was ordered to determine a cause of death.
Police detained Osburn, who was at the scene, and he was questioned by Tyler PD investigators. He was later charged with first-degree murder and taken to the Smith County Jail.
TPD investigators learned that Osburn and Gamino had been in a relationship.
“This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective G. Roberts at (903) 535-0193 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.