Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - After an absolutely beautiful weekend, we must now talk about the possibility of a shower or two for tomorrow. While most of East Texas will stay dry, we could see a stray shower develop just ahead of a very slow-moving cold front. If you do not receive a shower/sprinkle tomorrow then don’t expect much as we head into the mid part of next week. Behind the cold front, skies will clear out once again and while mornings will be chilly in the middle to upper 30s, afternoons will be pleasant with highs ranging in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southerly winds return on Wednesday and really pick up in speed on Thursday. This will add plenty of gulf moisture and warmth back into East Texas ahead of our next strong cold front and could allow for scattered showers and thundershowers during the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday before carrying over into the majority of the day on Friday as the cold front makes its passage through the area. Something important to note is the possibility of some strong to severe storms in East Texas on Friday. It is far too early to get into specifics on severe threats and accurate timing, but be sure to keep an eye on the forecast and remain weather alert as we head into the second half of the next work week. As soon as we can iron out more details, you will be the first to know. A few showers could persist into the morning hours of Saturday before skies dry out close to noon time leading to another mostly sunny weekend.