Marshall man, woman killed in 3-vehicle wreck

According to the DPS report, Carroll was driving a 2007 Dodge Caliper southbound on County Road 2218 at 6:55 p.m. and did not stop at the intersection of US 80. She lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over into the eastbound lane of US 80. Her vehicle was struck by a 2017 Ford Mustang, driven by Nathan Charles Guyer, 20, of Marshall. That crash caused Carroll’s vehicle to enter the westbound lane, where a 2019 Chevy Blazer, driven by Jesse Wayne Wink, 69, of Marshall, struck it.