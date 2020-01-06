Give Back Box turns your old stuff into a charitable donation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Knock out your holiday de-cluttering and support local charities at the same time!
Retailers like Amazon have teamed up with the organization to offer a convenient way to donate old items and give them new life.
The process is easy: fill a cardboard box with clothing, shoes, jewelry or household goods you no longer need, download a free shipping label on the Give Back Box website and drop the box at the post office.
There’s no weight limit, but organizers do ask that you avoid shipping liquids, electronics, fragile items or ammunition.
There’s a bunch of options on the group’s website- Give Back Box even has a special program for used LEGO bricks.
If you opt to use the free shipping label, box is routed directly to the nearest participating local charity organization. If you are willing to cover the shipping cost, you can choose a charity yourself from the list on the Give Back Box website.
If you don’t have a printer or can’t print a shipping label, if you sent the company an email with your address, they will mail you your label. info@givebackbox.com
