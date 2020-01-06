First Alert Weather Day for Friday PM/Saturday AM

This would be a great time to go over your severe weather plan with the family/friends. Make sure you have all batteries charged and ready to go. Make sure you know where your Tornado Safe Spot is in your home...Small, Windowless, Interior room. Place as many walls between you and the outside. For those that live in mobile homes, make sure you have plans to get to a sturdy shelter if it is necessary. Please understand, we are not trying to scare anyone with this information. We are just letting you know as far in advance of a severe weather potential here in our area. We will update this often. Letting you know what we know. Please stay tuned.