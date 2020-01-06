FDA approves UVA-developed artificial pancreas

The researchers found that users of the artificial pancreas system significantly increased the amount of time with their blood glucose levels in the target range, while the time in range in the SAP group remained unchanged over six months. Artificial pancreas users also showed improvements in several diabetes control measures, including time with high and low blood glucose, compared with the SAP group. During the study, no severe hypoglycemia events occurred in either group. Diabetic ketoacidosis, in which the blood becomes too acidic, occurred in one participant in the artificial pancreas group due to a problem with equipment that delivers insulin from the pump.