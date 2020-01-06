East Texas Now: Game show enthusiast discusses upcoming ‘Jeopardy!’ GOAT tournament

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A game show enthusiast stopped by the East Texas Now desk Monday morning to discuss the upcoming “Jeopardy!” Greatest of All Time tournament featuring Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer.
Michael Hetrick spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about the upcoming primetime event.
“Any time they move a game show to primetime, and it has three of the best players in the 35 years the show has been on the air, it’s a big deal,” Hetrick said.
Hetrick explained that Jeopardy has been in syndication for about 35 years. However, it actually started in the 60s and 70s, he added.
Hetrick said the three men vying for the Greatest of All Time bragging rights all have a “wealth of knowledge” that would make it hard for anyone else to beat them on “Jeopardy!” He also said each man has his own way of playing the game.
Jennings had the longest-running winning streak on the show. Holzhauer, who plays poker for a living, is the show’s gambler; he’s not afraid to go all-in on a wager, Hetrick said. Rutter has come back to the show for numerous champion tournaments, and he and Jennings competed against IBM’s Watson in a Jeopardy tournament, Hetrick said.
Hetrick said the players’ response time on the buzzer, strategies, and the timing of the Daily Doubles will also be factors in who is named the Greatest of All Time.
Starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the three Jeopardy titans will be competing in a series of one-hour shows.
“Each show is a stand-alone match consisting of two complete Jeopardy! games,” an article on jeopardy.com stated. “The winner of each match will be decided by their total point score of the two games. The first to win three matches receives $1 million and, more importantly, the title of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time. The two non-winners will each receive $250,000.”
The shows will air on ABC.
