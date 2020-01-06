East Texas Ag News: Importance of good soil in vegetable gardens

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - As you get excited about a new garden site this year, don’t forget to use good soil.
Your tomato plant can make 20 pounds of fruit if it is in good soil, rich in nutrients.
County extension agents in Angelina County reiterate that compost is always your best friend. You should buy or make your own compost every year and incorporate it into your soil.
Another tip is putting your garden in a spot that is easy to water. But make sure that you don’t choose a spot that’s too far from your house.
Ideally, you want it visible from your kitchen window or somewhere close enough that it’s on your mind. If you see the garden every day you’ll be reminded to harvest when ready.
