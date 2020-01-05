Tyler music venue Clicks Live to close its doors

“Due to circumstances not under our control, it is with a saddened heart that we are having to announce the end of Clicks Live. This Clicks location has been a part of Tyler since 1993. We would like to thank everyone that has been a part of this journey. From the customers who have become our family, to all the performers that have come and played on our stage, all of you guys that played on the tiny stages we had before renovating to our amazing stage we have now, to our loyal pool players, to all the 21-year-olds that decided to celebrate such a monumental day of your lifetime with us, to all of you that chose us as a place to propose to your significant other, to all of our regulars that have been with us since 1993 and even before it was Clicks when it was Speeds, to everyone that has come in and checked us out and gave us a chance we thank you. We couldn’t have made it this long without you," the post read.