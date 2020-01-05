Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

PLANE CRASH-LOUISIANA-FUNERAL
Funerals held for reporter, pilot from Louisiana plane crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Funeral services have been held for a Louisiana sports reporter and a pilot who died a week ago in a plane crash in Lafayette. The 30-year-old Carley McCord and 51-year-old Ian Biggs were among five who were killed in the crash as they headed to the Peach Bowl to see Louisiana State University play Oklahoma in Atlanta. McCord was a local sports reporter and the daughter-in-law of the LSU offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger. Her funeral service was held in Baton Rouge while Biggs' service was held in Lafayette. Services for the other three people killed on the plane have already been held.
SLAYING SUSPECT-ARKANSAS
Paroled convicted killer arrested for Arkansas slaying
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A man on parole for killing a man in Louisiana has been arrested on a murder warrant in northwest Arkansas. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports 39-year-old Anthony Ballot of Rogers was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26 stabbing death of 25-year-old Keundra Allen of Little Rock outside the Bentonville apartment of Allen's girlfriend, who is Ballett's ex-girlfriend. Louisiana prison spokesman Ken Pastorick says Ballett was paroled in 2013 after serving 19 years of a 35 year prison sentence for manslaughter in Madison Parish, Louisiana.
BRIDGE REPAIRS
Bridge spanning Lake Pontchartrain to stay closed to summer
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. 11 bridge, which spans Lake Pontchartrain, has been closed for repairs since January 2019. Now, the state says the work, which was initially estimated to last just a few months, is expected to be complete this summer. State transportation officials say the projected completion date of the $28 million overhaul of the 92-year-old bridge has been delayed several times because the bridge's advanced age has made the project more frustrating than originally expected. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the project involves concrete and structural repairs, replacing the grid deck and bridge operator's house, and a complete replacement of the electrical and mechanical parts that open and close the bridge for boats.
RADIO STATIONS SOLD
2 black-owned radio stations in Mississippi are being sold
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Two black-owned radio stations that broadcast in southwest Mississippi and central Louisiana are being sold. The buyer is another African American businessperson. Diana Nutter of Natchez is one of the current owners of WMIS-AM and WTYJ-FM. She says her family has a nearly 80-year history of being the voice of the black community in the area. Gregory Adams is buying the stations that are based in Natchez. He is a military veteran and has owned the Wilk-Amite Record newspaper since 2014. The buyout awaits approval of the Federal Communications Commission. It's a 90-day process with a little more than 40 days left.
CHRISTMAS TREE-RECYCLING
Many chances to recycle Christmas trees, help La fisheries
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana residents who had real Christmas trees to celebrate the holidays are being asked to now help the state's fisheries. Jefferson Parish is seeking volunteers to help with its annual Christmas tree recycling program. It's the parish's 30th year doing the project. In 2019, more than 6,000 Christmas trees were collected in Orleans Parish and airlifted by the Louisiana National Guard into the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge. Similar programs are occurring in St. Tammany, St. Bernard, St. Charles, Tangipahoa and Plaquemines parishes.
HOTEL COLLAPSE-NEW ORLEANS
Demolition of partially collapsed New Orleans hotel delayed
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials say a hotel that partially collapsed in New Orleans, killing three people, won't be totally demolished until the end of the year. City officials told local media that the developers who own the building submitted updated demolition plans that significantly changed the timeline. The Hard Rock Hotel's demolition is now expected to start in May instead of the end of February, pushing back the expected completion date to December. New Orleans Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell said city officials are not happy with the longer timeline, and are urging the company that owns the building to find a way to speed things along.
AP-FBN-VIKINGS-SAINTS-MEMORIES
Saints recall tension, tears in Vikings' last playoff visit
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints punter Thomas Morstead recalls all the tears, all the emotion by family and friends the last time the Vikings visited New Orleans in the playoffs. Morstead was a rookie when the Saints advanced to the franchise's only Super Bowl by beating the Vikings in overtime for the NFC championship in January 2010. Morstead says it was then he began to grasp the significance of the victory for a city that loved the Saints and was still recovering from Hurricane Katrina. A decade later, Minnesota is back in New Orleans for both teams' playoff opener on Sunday.
THE RECKONING-SURVIVORS OF COLOR
Church offers little outreach to minority victims of priests
Even as it has pledged to go after predators in its ranks and provide support to those harmed by clergy, the church has done little to identify and reach sexual abuse victims. A survey of dioceses shows only seven know the ethnicity of survivors. While it was clear at least three had records of some sort, only one stated it purposely collected such data as part of the reporting process. For survivors of color, who often face additional social and cultural barriers to coming forward on their own, this means less public exposure, and potentially more opportunities for abuse to go on undetected.