ESPN: Cowboys meeting with coaching candidates

FRISCO, Texas (KTRE) - Despite not making any official announcement on the status of Head Coach Jason Garrett it appears that more signs are pointing to Garrett not returning next season.
According to a Saturday story, sources have told ESPN that the Cowboys have already met with former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvis Lewis and are set to meet with former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy.
Dallas finished the season 8-8 and failed to make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons and it was the forth time Garrett went 8-8. Garrett’s contract is set to expire on January 14.
