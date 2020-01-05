Alabama St., Grambling St. meet in conference play

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Grambling State's DeVante Jackson has averaged 14 points and 5.4 rebounds while Ivy Smith Jr. has put up 11.6 points, 5.3 assists and 2.8 steals. For the Hornets, Tobi Ewuosho has averaged 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while Brandon Battle has put up 7.2 points and four rebounds.EFFECTIVE EWUOSHO: Ewuosho has connected on 46.4 percent of the 28 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 8 over the last three games. He's also converted 80.3 percent of his foul shots this season.