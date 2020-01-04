Man charged with murder after body of missing woman found outside Tyler motel

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Tyler police said a man has been charged with murder in connection to a missing woman who was found dead in a vehicle outside a motel.
According to a press release, at approximately 12:54 a.m. Saturday., a Tyler Police Sergeant located a Volkswagen Jetta belonging to a missing person in the parking lot of the Townhouse Motel, located at 2420 E Gentry. This person had been reported as missing the previous day by a family member.
The release said it was determined that a deceased subject was in the trunk of the vehicle. An autopsy was ordered to determine cause of death. A male on location was detained and interviewed by investigators.
The release said the man, identified as Johnny Bradley Osburn, 39, was charged with 1st Degree Murder. Osburn was transported to the Smith County Jail and is being held on a $1,000,000.00 bond.
The identification of the victim will be released on a later date pending notification of family members. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective G. Roberts at 903-535-0193 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
PREVIOUS: Tyler police say a woman who has been missing since last night has been found dead inside a vehicle in a motel parking lot overnight.
Police are calling her death suspicious
An investigator with the police department says they responded to the Town House Motel located at 2420 East Gentry Parkway shortly before 1 a.m. for a welfare check.
Police say the incident began when police were called out for a welfare check.
That's when police discovered a body inside a vehicle outside the motel.
Right now, investigators are calling this a death investigation, not a homicide.
Authorities say a person of interest is in custody at this hour and is being questioned.
The name of the victim is currently being withheld until the family has been notified.
Her cause of death has not yet been released as this is an ongoing investigation.
