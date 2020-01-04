TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash at Golden Road and Troup Highway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Tyler.
According to Tyler police online records, the crash is located near the intersection of Golden Rd. and Troup Hwy.
According to our reporter at the scene, the crash involved four vehicles. The southbound lanes are blocked near the intersection as crews work to clear the crash.
Three people were transported to the hospital following the crash, according to Sgt. Riggle with the Tyler Police Department.
Units from Tyler police and fire are responding to the scene.
