Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Clear and sunny to start off your weekend with temperatures in the low 40s. By the afternoon we will reach the low 60s and keep the blue skies. Overnight we will cool to the lower 40s once again. Tomorrow will be a bit on the breezy side as we warm to the upper 60s to low 70s and see plenty of sunshine. Monday will be partly sunny, and windy with a slight chance for rain in Deep East Texas. We will drop back to the upper 50s on Tuesday with clear skies. Wednesday will bring similar conditions but will be a few degrees warmer. Showers will return on Thursday and Friday.