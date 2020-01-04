Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! After a beautiful sunny day, we are ending our Saturday on a bit of a chilly note as temperatures will drop into the lower 40s by midnight. As we wake up tomorrow, temperatures will range in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees but with plenty of sunshine. Our winds will shift more from the south overnight and will pick up in speed to around 10-15 mph during the afternoon tomorrow. These breezy winds and our plentiful sunshine will lead to a quick warm-up into the upper 60s and lower 70s highs tomorrow! Monday will see a fair mix of sunshine and clouds and even a slight chance for an isolated shower or two as our next cold front moves through East Texas. Skies clear into the middle part of next week and mornings are looking to be chilly before southerly winds return in full force by Thursday which will lead to another quick warm-up by Thursday afternoon. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday before our rain chances ramp up on Friday as another cold front moves into East Texas. Skies look to clear out by Saturday afternoon leading to another dry weekend.