Quitman woman killed, children hospitalized in Thursday evening wreck on Highway 37

At 8:45 Thursday evening, DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-37, three miles north of the city of Mineola in Wood County. According to DPS, preliminary crash reports indicate that the driver of a 2015 Dodge Journey, Anna Ruth Bates, 46, of Quitman was traveling north on SH-37 around a curve to the right in the roadway. At the same time, the driver of a 2003 Toyota 4Runner, Kaylie Michelle Hasten, 24, of Mineola was traveling south on the same roadway.