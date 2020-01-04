Quitman woman killed, children hospitalized in Thursday evening wreck on Highway 37

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information about a tragic wreck between Mineola and Quitman on Thursday.
At 8:45 Thursday evening, DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-37, three miles north of the city of Mineola in Wood County. According to DPS, preliminary crash reports indicate that the driver of a 2015 Dodge Journey, Anna Ruth Bates, 46, of Quitman was traveling north on SH-37 around a curve to the right in the roadway. At the same time, the driver of a 2003 Toyota 4Runner, Kaylie Michelle Hasten, 24, of Mineola was traveling south on the same roadway.
The driver of the Toyota, Hasten, crossed into the opposing lane and struck Bates’ Dodge head on. As a result of the crash, Hasten was transported to Christus Mother Francis Hospital in stable condition. A one year old female passenger in Hastens vehicle was transported to UT-Health –Tyler in stable condition.
The driver of the Dodge, Bates, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Janae Holland and taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Quitman.
Passengers in the Dodge with Anna Ruth Bates included six- and four-year old children, both female, as well as a 7-month-old male child.
All were transported to UT-Health – Tyler in stable condition.
All occupants were restrained. The crash remains under investigation, DPS said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with funeral and other expenses.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.