East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear skies overnight and staying clear throughout the entire weekend. A few patches of fog possible for a few more hours over the southern sections of East Texas. NW winds on Saturday at 5-10 mph and SW winds on Sunday at 5-10 will make for a lovely weekend to spend outdoors. Another cold front will likely move through our area on Monday evening. A partly cloudy sky is expected on Monday with just a slight chance for a shower or two as the front moves through. Plentiful sunshine is once again forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with chilly morning and cool afternoons. Increasing clouds on Thursday with a few showers and/or thundershowers as another cold front is expected very late on Thursday or very early on Friday of next week. Morning showers will remain in the forecast for Friday morning, then clearing skies for the weekend. Have a wonderful weekend and enjoy the sunshine!