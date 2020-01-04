One injured in early morning shooting in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was injured in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Smith County.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2:00 a.m. Saturday, Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of the 2700 block of Old Gladewater Hwy. in reference to a firearms discharge call.
The sheriff’s office said upon arrival to the location, Deputies contacted witnesses in the area who advised hearing several gunshots. Further investigation at the scene revealed that the gunshots came from a residence in the 2700 block of Old Gladewater Hwy. on the east side of the roadway. Physical evidence was located near the driveway of this residence and the crime scene was secured.
The sheriff’s office said shortly thereafter, Deputies learned that a gunshot victim had been transported to Christus Mother Frances E.R. The victim was identified, and it was confirmed that he was shot at the location on Old Gladewater Hwy. during an altercation with a known suspect. The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.
The sheriff’s office said Smith County investigators were notified and are currently investigating this offense.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.