Not the end of the line for Children’s hospital trains

(KLTV) - After thousands of people posted on social media and signed petitions in hopes of convincing Children’s Health in Dallas not to eliminate the popular train room from its hospital, there has been a compromise.
The three-decades-old “trainscape” will be moved to the lobby instead of eliminated altogether, the hospital posted on Twitter.
The medical center, which has been in existence for a century, has treated many East Texans, who joined the ranks of thousands around Texas asking the hospital to rethink its decision to eliminate the train room in favor of a play area and a Starbucks.
On a story posted on KLTV’s Facebook page, hundreds of comments were posted about the trainscape’s proposed removal, many from people sharing stories about what the 30-year-old display meant to them or to their children as patients of the hospital.
The hospital’s administration may have been taken by surprise at the response, as instead of looking for a place to donate the trains, they have decided to repurpose them in the lobby of the hospital.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.