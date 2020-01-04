Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal Whitehouse stabbing

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse police said an arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing of a man on Jan. 2.
According to a press release, Lars Axel Theorine, 51, was arrested by Whitehouse police for the murder of Michael Shane Reed, 43. The release said Theorine was transported to the Smith County jail. His bond is $500,000.
According to Whitehouse Police Chief Paul Robeson, WPD officers responded to a home at 413 Hanks Street Thursday night after they got a call about a disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, they heard someone inside the residence.
After the Whitehouse PD officers spotted blood at the scene, they entered the house to check the welfare of the occupants, a press release stated. Once they got inside, they found the body of a man who had been stabbed multiple times. Another person in the home was taken to the hospital for medical issues.
