Hudson, Whitehouse, Lufkin shine at 2020 Duck Dash

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson Hornet swim team walked away as the overall winner of their 2020 Duck Dash.
The host swimmers were tested. Hudson placed first on the girls side but only third on the boys side. From the beginning it appeared it would come down to three schools - Hudson, Lufkin and Whithouse. In the end it did.
Girls Top 5 Team results: Hudson (136), Whitehouse (69), Lufkin (62), Beaumont West Brook (41), Lumberton (36)
Boys Top 5 Team results: Whitehouse (102), Lufkin (85), Hudson 77, Tyler Grace (76), Beaumont West Brook (60)
Overall Top 5 results: Hudson (213), Whitehouse (171), Lufkin (147), Tyler Grace (76, Beaumont West Brook (60).
