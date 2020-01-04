Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame 30 points by DeMar DeRozan to beat the Spurs 109-103, snapping a nine-game skid in San Antonio. Chris Paul had 10 of his 16 points in the final quarter to help Oklahoma City win its fourth straight. The Thunder won the battle between the current seventh and eighth seeds in the Western Conference, extending their lead over the Spurs to four games. Oklahoma City had five players score at least 13 points, including 19 from Dennis Schroder.