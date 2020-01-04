Friday Hoop Action: Nac, Lufkin split rivalry games

AJ Johnson dunks in the first quarter against Lufkin Friday night (Source: KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames | January 3, 2020 at 10:25 PM CST - Updated January 3 at 10:52 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Dragons came out ready to erase two losses to Lufkin last year. The Dragons won the big rivalry game to open up District 16-5A action. The Lady Pack moved to 3-0 on the girls side with a win over their rivals, the Lady Dragons.

Boys Scores:

Horn 63, Longview 54

John Tyler 69, Pine Tree 64

Nacogdoches 70, Lufkin 47

Edgewood 72, Lone Oak 39

Malakoff 46, Eustace 44 OT

Trinity 89, Harmony 29

Girls Scores:

Horn 77, Longview 49

John Tyler 31, Pine Tree 28

Jacksonville 69, Marshall 33

Lufkin 35, Nacogdoches 29

Bullard 68, Spring Hill 23

Quitman 48, Grand Saline 34

Mineola 45, Emory Rains 39

Edgewood 46, Lone Oak 30

Winnsboro 58, Prairiland 40

Pewitt 71, Atlanta 65

Central 55, Diboll 39

Woodville 79, Newton 13

Trinity 56, Harmony 6

Onalaska 73, Hempstead 54

Anderson-Shiro 59, Coldspring-Oakhurst 20

Union Grove 50, Big Sandy 19

Leon 43, Groveton 35

Centerville 41, Slocum 22

Grapeland 91, Latexo 21

Woden 71, San Augustine 43

