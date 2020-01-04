Friday Hoop Action: Nac, Lufkin split rivalry games

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Dragons came out ready to erase two losses to Lufkin last year. The Dragons won the big rivalry game to open up District 16-5A action. The Lady Pack moved to 3-0 on the girls side with a win over their rivals, the Lady Dragons.
Boys Scores:
Horn 63, Longview 54
John Tyler 69, Pine Tree 64
Nacogdoches 70, Lufkin 47
Edgewood 72, Lone Oak 39
Malakoff 46, Eustace 44 OT
Trinity 89, Harmony 29
Girls Scores:
Horn 77, Longview 49
John Tyler 31, Pine Tree 28
Jacksonville 69, Marshall 33
Lufkin 35, Nacogdoches 29
Bullard 68, Spring Hill 23
Quitman 48, Grand Saline 34
Mineola 45, Emory Rains 39
Edgewood 46, Lone Oak 30
Winnsboro 58, Prairiland 40
Pewitt 71, Atlanta 65
Central 55, Diboll 39
Woodville 79, Newton 13
Trinity 56, Harmony 6
Onalaska 73, Hempstead 54
Anderson-Shiro 59, Coldspring-Oakhurst 20
Union Grove 50, Big Sandy 19
Leon 43, Groveton 35
Centerville 41, Slocum 22
Grapeland 91, Latexo 21
Woden 71, San Augustine 43
