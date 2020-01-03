Whitehouse police investigating possible homicide at home on Hanks Street

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Whitehouse Police Department are investigating what they are calling a possible homicide at a home in the 400 block of Hanks Street.
According to Whitehouse Police Chief Paul Robeson, WPD officers responded to the home Thursday night after they got a call about a disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive male victim who had been stabbed multiple times.
The Whitehouse Police Department is still investigating the incident, and they are talking to a suspect, Robeson said.
Crime scene tape was visible around the property on Friday morning, and people in hazmat suits were at that address.
Our reporter said there is a large police presence at that location.
Sgt. Larry Christian, a spokesman for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said the SCSO is assisting the Whitehouse PD at the scene. He deferred all questions to Robeson.
We have a crew at the scene, and we will have more information for you as it becomes available.
