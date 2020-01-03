Police searching for female aggravated robbery suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV)-Tyler police are searching for a woman captured on camera for an aggravated robbery at a Tyler gas station.
Tyler Police Department Facebook post: This female was involved in an aggravated robbery at a local gas station. She was described as a heavy set black female that appears to be bald, and she was seen leaving in a white 4-door passenger car with a paper plate. If you recognize this female, please contact Detective A. Molina at 903-531-1097 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.