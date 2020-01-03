Multiple departments respond to large mobile home fire near Lake Palestine

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews from several East Texas fire departments are working to put out a large mobile home fire near Lake Palestine.
Crews responded to multiple reports of large flames just before 2 a.m. on Channel View drive in Flint.
According to officials with Smith County ESD2, the home was fully-involved upon arrival. It is expected to be a total loss.
Officials said only one person was inside the mobile home when the fire began. That person was able to make it out safely.
No other injuries were reported.
Bullard, Flint, Gresham, Noonday, and Smith County fire crews responded. They will stay at the scene to monitor any hot spots.
The Smith Count Fire Marshal’s office will lead the investigation into how the blaze began.
We have a crew at the scene gathering additional information from officials.
